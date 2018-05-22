Celebrate Memorial Day weekend with a World Turtle Celebration at the S.C. Aquarium 

The S.C. Aquarium hosts its first World Turtle Celebration this Memorial Day weekend, with special events from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, May 26-28.
The celebration will highlight species native to South Carolina through turtle-themed shows, animal enrichment, and five hands-on activity stations.
Guests can visit each station highlighting different local turtle species. There will also be a reusable bag decorating station, so you can feel stylish and eco-friendly next time you go shopping. If you want to totally turtle out, you can also purchase turtle art with proceeds supporting animal care at the Aquarium.
On Saturday, check out many of the Lowcountry's sea turtle teams: Folly Beach Turtle Watch, Isle of Palms Turtle Team, Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol, Seabrook Island Turtle Patrol, and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. Each team will have tables set up to share info about how they protect sea turtles and their nests all across the Lowcountry. They will also share details about how turtle habitats are disappearing around the world — and what you can do to help.