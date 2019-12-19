Celebrate Chanukah in Marion Square this Sun. Dec. 22 

click to enlarge Provided

Bring your family and friends to this special event

Event Details Chanukah in the Square @ Marion Square Calhoun and King Downtown Charleston, SC When: Sun., Dec. 22, 4-6 p.m. Price: Free to attend Festivals + Events, Family + Kids and Winter Holidays Map

Everyone is invited to the 12th annual Chanukah in the Square this Sun. Dec. 22, 4-6 p.m. The free, family-friendly event is the largest of its kind in the state and features Jewish food, music, activities, and of course, the lighting of the menorah.Shop local vendors, nosh on good food, and partake in fun stuff like face painting, bounce castles, and stilt walkers. Charleston's Holocaust survivors will continue the tradition of lighting the menorah candles to conclude the evening.In a press release Rabbi Yossi Refson of the Center for Jewish Life - Chabad of Charleston says, "Chanukah is a time of year where we celebrate our gratefulness toward God and faith’s miracles. It’s a time where we are not just thankful for the Jewish faith, but for all practicing faith."