Catch Michael Chang, Andy Roddick, and more at this year's Volvo Car Open PowerShare Series 

Since 1973 the Volvo Car Open (formerly known as Family Circle Cup) has held a space for professional women athletes, hosting some of the best tennis players in the world. This year, in addition to the kickass females, the Open brings back its PowerShare Series, featuring some of the best men's tennis players in the game. You can watch retired players like Andy Roddick, Tommy Haas, Michael Chang, and Mark Philippoussis.
The PowerShare Series is a competitive tennis circuit that pits some of the Association of Tennis Professionals former top-ranked players against each other. Each tournament features four champions paired off in two semi-final rounds. The winners of these semi-final rounds will then face-off against each other in an exciting final.
The four champions featured at the Charleston event are Andy Roddick, Tommy Haas, and Michael Chang, with Mark Philippoussis defending the title he won last year.
Just a reminder:
Andy Roddick is a former World No. 1 who won the 2003 U.S. Open.
Tommy Haas is a former World No. 2 and an Olympic silver medalist.
Michael Chang is a former World No. 2 and the winner of the 1989 French Open.
Mark Philippoussis is a former World No. 8 and the winner of two Davis Cups in 1999 and 2003.
The 2018 PowerShare Series returns to Charleston’s Volvo Car Stadium on Saturday, April 7th, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for terrace-level seating or $75 for box seats and are currently available online.