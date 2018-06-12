Captain's Comics joins forces with Famulari's Brewing for a Marvel vs. DC trivia night 

click to enlarge
Chow down on 'za as you kick some trivia butt next Wednesday.
Pizza, beer, and trivia is a holy trinity that Famulari’s Brewing & Pizza Co. knows well. And on Wed. June 20, they’re adding one more element to the mix.
In partnership with Captain’s Comics & Toys, Famulari’s will be hosting a Marvel vs. DC themed trivia night. Comic book nerds and novices alike can don their capes and harness any and all of their superhero knowledge for a chance to win $175 cash prize, along with some other goodies from Captain’s Comics & Toys.
If you show up in your superhero suit you can even be entered in a costume contest. To sweeten the pot even more, participants who check out Fam's Pizza online
by Mon. June 18 can potentially win a table for four and a $50 Famulari’s gift card to blow at the big event on Wednesday.