Captain's Comics and Toys now selling superhero masks for adults and kids 

Mike Campbell
Be a hero, wear a mask
If you have to wear a mask in this coronavirus world, you might as well make it a fun one. That was the thinking of Captain's Comics and Toys
owner, Mike Campbell, who started recruiting friends and customers to sew masks from superhero fabric designs this April.
The money raised from these masks is used to support the community; Captain's Comics employees spend the money at local restaurants and leave large tips for servers. So far, Captain's has raised $8,000 from the masks with the money spent at local restaurants.
"It's nice to be able to give a $50 tip on a lunch pickup," said Captain's employee Casey Jackson.
You can buy a mask for yourself at Captain's. Adult masks are $10 and kids are $5.