Cannonborough-Elliotborough Neighborhood Association hosts first tour of homes 

click to enlarge
The Cannonborough-Elliottborough Neighborhood Association (CENA) will host its first Tour of Homes fundraiser on Sat. May 19 from 2-5 p.m. As part of this fundraiser, several private homes will show off their varieties of architectural styles and home decor in a tour along Spring and Cannon Streets. During the tour, visitors will also have several opportunities to check out new local shops.
CENA aims to promote a sense of community in the two boroughs while fighting to preserve the neighborhoods’ histories and properties.
Cannonborough and Elliotborough were founded in the mid-19th century, when they were home to a variety of working class families, from free people of color to Jewish merchants to Irish immigrants. As such, the architecture of the neighborhoods is an eclectic mix of styles, including Charleston “Freedmens” cottages, grand antebellum homes, small corner stores, and churches.
After the Crosstown Expressway cut through the neighborhood in the 1960s, the area entered decades of neglect. Fortunately, in recent years, there has been a surge in investment and interest in rehabilitating old homes and encouraging small businesses.
The house tour hopes to raise money to further these causes. CENA has partnered with a local historian and professor at the Charleston School of Law, Kevin Eberle, to organize the tour. Eberle has previously written a book about the history of another Charleston neighborhood, his own Hampton Park Terrace, where he has also organized house tours.
Tickets for the house tour are $20 per person and can be purchased online.