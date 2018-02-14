February 14, 2018 Special Issues » 2018 Southeastern Wildlife Exposition

C&P Guide to Southeastern Wildlife Expo 2018 

Wild Life

By
click to enlarge Lord Skittles IV, a strange mutt of unknown lineage, romps around the Chucktown marsh

Scott Suchy photoillustration

Lord Skittles IV, a strange mutt of unknown lineage, romps around the Chucktown marsh

Share
Tweet

I've been reading Garden & Gun since the magazine launched in 2007. Most of our editorial staff has too. We love it and we love to hate it. The aspirational South G&G portrays is at once mesmerizing and maddening. Stories about finding new ways to use your heirloom silver, or how to "grab a frog like a Cajun" sometimes leave us wondering who on earth is living this life? That said, the magazine is beautiful. Full stop. The photos, the layouts, the writing, when G&G nails it, they really, really nail it. So maybe this week's send-up is actually a love letter. Albeit one tinged with a little jealousy. We're jealous that G&G's staff gets personal deliveries of country ham on the regular. We envy the magazine's Filson-gilded office and its fancy-ass accoutrements, like a goddamn swing in its entry hall. Hell, even publisher Rebecca Darwin has a bar in her office. Sure, we have a bar in our office, but it's a bottle of Four Loko in my desk drawer not a spread of top shelf hooch displayed on a silver tray. The truth is, like most mere Southern mortals, we know we'll never live that glossy Garden & Gun life. We'll always be the guttersnipes to their landed gentry. But no one can stop us from parodying them. And with that I give you Charleston's own City & Paper, the "Mouth of the South," our entirely facetious riff on this city's most adored lifestyle brand. Happy Valentine's, G&G. Mean it. —Kinsey Gidick, Editor in Chief

The untold story of Charleston's brave Hyggenauts
The untold story of Charleston's brave Hyggenauts Getting Cozy

Charlotte Highbury likes brown warmth. Sitting in her apartment next to a full bookshelf and a lovely cardamom candle (which she thoughtfully blew out after watching me cough twice), she turned her heat up on a Sunday afternoon. — Adam Manno


Where Can a Girl Find a Restroom?
Where Can a Girl Find a Restroom? Feeling fluttery and fussy in Charleston one day into a three-day SEWE excursion

Walking down King Street in the quaint cosmopolitan town of Charleston, I became lost in thought and senses and direction and all meaning, blinded as I was by the town's unabashed finery and finesse and fine living and even finer looking people. — Rulia Jeed


Mix a Flawless Vodka Cran
Mix a Flawless Vodka Cran Charleston, South Carolina, gadabout Prissy Montague shares a sorority secret

When I became old enough to pay attention to my sorority sister's weekend morning rituals, I couldn't help but notice that once the Red Bull was dry — like clockwork — it was time for a Vodka Cran. — Kinsey Gidick


Stable Geniuses
Stable Geniuses Band of Horses go to the barn because they like the barn. Duh.

Charleston's own Band of Horses are a busy bunch but the City & Paper got a chance to saddle up with the guys for a spur of the moment chinwag recently. Here's what we discovered about beloved indie stallions, Ben "Seabiscuit" Bridwell, Creighton "I'll Have Another" Barrett, Ryan "Majestic Prince" Monroe, and Matt "Go for Gin" Gentling. — Kelly Rae Smith


Sheep and duck herder Bill Coburn runs his farm with the help of a few good dogs
Sheep and duck herder Bill Coburn runs his farm with the help of a few good dogs That'll Do

It started with Joy. It was the early 1980s and Bill Coburn, a Virginian born, Maryland native-cum-South Carolina farmer had never trained a collie before. At least, not like the way he'd seen on TV. — Mary Scott Hardaway


Stand-up legend Jeff Foxworthy opens up about entering the art world
Stand-up legend Jeff Foxworthy opens up about entering the art world Redneck Renaissance

Like Duke's Mayonnaise or White Lily Flour, Jeff Foxworthy has long been a staple of Southern homes. — Dustin Waters


The Orianne Society Saves Reptiles and Plays with Fire
The Orianne Society Saves Reptiles and Plays with Fire Slithering into SEWE

If you ask the Orianne Society, reptiles get a bad rep for no real reason. Maybe it's the societal stigma brought on by the Bible or Snakes on a Plane, but reptiles and amphibians are often dreaded by the general public or forgotten by mainstream conservation efforts. — Heath Ellison


Duck, Duck, Decoy
Duck, Duck, Decoy Collector Dick McIntyre on Bill Cosby, Blue Heron suppers, and what makes a great decoy

Dick McIntyre, owner of Collectable Old Decoys, has incredible recall. We're sitting in his Seabrook home, on Huspa Creek, surrounded by duck decoys. They sit on the mantle, they hang from the walls, they perch, perfectly still, at our feet. — Connelly Hardaway


The Story of Boar Taint: Or, when good pigs do bad things
The Story of Boar Taint: Or, when good pigs do bad things Taint It So

That, ladies and gentlemen, is the story of how I first learned about boar taint. More importantly, it was the moment when I finally began to realize there was a reason why I sometimes ate a piece of pork and it tasted rotten to me. — Chris Haire


Whether you bake them or buy them, these deep-fried grated potato balls make &#10;a terrific addition to any sporting spread
Whether you bake them or buy them, these deep-fried grated potato balls make a terrific addition to any sporting spread Artisanal Totchos

Spring Sporting season is marked by a variety of special foods, but for many Southerners, it's the tots that count. Chef Sarah Adams knows this. Her NSFW totcho recipe defies traditional tot construction and logic. — Kinsey Gidick


Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS