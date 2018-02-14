I've been reading Garden & Gun since the magazine launched in 2007. Most of our editorial staff has too. We love it and we love to hate it. The aspirational South G&G portrays is at once mesmerizing and maddening. Stories about finding new ways to use your heirloom silver, or how to "grab a frog like a Cajun" sometimes leave us wondering who on earth is living this life? That said, the magazine is beautiful. Full stop. The photos, the layouts, the writing, when G&G nails it, they really, really nail it. So maybe this week's send-up is actually a love letter. Albeit one tinged with a little jealousy. We're jealous that G&G's staff gets personal deliveries of country ham on the regular. We envy the magazine's Filson-gilded office and its fancy-ass accoutrements, like a goddamn swing in its entry hall. Hell, even publisher Rebecca Darwin has a bar in her office. Sure, we have a bar in our office, but it's a bottle of Four Loko in my desk drawer not a spread of top shelf hooch displayed on a silver tray. The truth is, like most mere Southern mortals, we know we'll never live that glossy Garden & Gun life. We'll always be the guttersnipes to their landed gentry. But no one can stop us from parodying them. And with that I give you Charleston's own City & Paper, the "Mouth of the South," our entirely facetious riff on this city's most adored lifestyle brand. Happy Valentine's, G&G. Mean it. —Kinsey Gidick, Editor in Chief
Charlotte Highbury likes brown warmth. Sitting in her apartment next to a full bookshelf and a lovely cardamom candle (which she thoughtfully blew out after watching me cough twice), she turned her heat up on a Sunday afternoon. — Adam Manno
Walking down King Street in the quaint cosmopolitan town of Charleston, I became lost in thought and senses and direction and all meaning, blinded as I was by the town's unabashed finery and finesse and fine living and even finer looking people. — Rulia Jeed
When I became old enough to pay attention to my sorority sister's weekend morning rituals, I couldn't help but notice that once the Red Bull was dry — like clockwork — it was time for a Vodka Cran. — Kinsey Gidick
Charleston's own Band of Horses are a busy bunch but the City & Paper got a chance to saddle up with the guys for a spur of the moment chinwag recently. Here's what we discovered about beloved indie stallions, Ben "Seabiscuit" Bridwell, Creighton "I'll Have Another" Barrett, Ryan "Majestic Prince" Monroe, and Matt "Go for Gin" Gentling. — Kelly Rae Smith
It started with Joy. It was the early 1980s and Bill Coburn, a Virginian born, Maryland native-cum-South Carolina farmer had never trained a collie before. At least, not like the way he'd seen on TV. — Mary Scott Hardaway
Like Duke's Mayonnaise or White Lily Flour, Jeff Foxworthy has long been a staple of Southern homes. — Dustin Waters
If you ask the Orianne Society, reptiles get a bad rep for no real reason. Maybe it's the societal stigma brought on by the Bible or Snakes on a Plane, but reptiles and amphibians are often dreaded by the general public or forgotten by mainstream conservation efforts. — Heath Ellison
Dick McIntyre, owner of Collectable Old Decoys, has incredible recall. We're sitting in his Seabrook home, on Huspa Creek, surrounded by duck decoys. They sit on the mantle, they hang from the walls, they perch, perfectly still, at our feet. — Connelly Hardaway
That, ladies and gentlemen, is the story of how I first learned about boar taint. More importantly, it was the moment when I finally began to realize there was a reason why I sometimes ate a piece of pork and it tasted rotten to me. — Chris Haire
Spring Sporting season is marked by a variety of special foods, but for many Southerners, it's the tots that count. Chef Sarah Adams knows this. Her NSFW totcho recipe defies traditional tot construction and logic. — Kinsey Gidick