Canceled: These Charleston events have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 

Uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 are leading to event cancellations around town. Check this list often for updates. And be sure to read our guide to handling the virus. The India Association of Greater Charleston's Holi festival of colors , originally scheduled for this Sun. March 15 has been postponed with a new date TBD.Richmond's traveling foodie pop-up, Underground Kitchen , which originally had a dinner scheduled in Charleston on Thurs. March 12, has postponed the event, with a new date TBD.Charleston Gospel Choir's Spring performance , scheduled for Sat. April 4, has been postponed. Follow the choir's website to stay-up-to-date with new info.