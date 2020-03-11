Canceled: These Charleston events have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 

Uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 are leading to event cancellations around town. Check this list often for updates. And be sure to read our guide to handling the virus.
Are we missing a cancelled event? Send all the details to connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.
The India Association of Greater Charleston's Holi festival of colors
, originally scheduled for this Sun. March 15 has been postponed with a new date TBD.
Richmond's traveling foodie pop-up, Underground Kitchen
, which originally had a dinner scheduled in Charleston on Thurs. March 12, has postponed the event, with a new date TBD.
Charleston Gospel Choir's Spring performance
, scheduled for Sat. April 4, has been postponed. Follow the choir's website to stay-up-to-date with new info.