CANCELED: Bacon and Bourbon rescheduled; here's where to drink instead 

Today the folks at Bacon and Bourbon let us know that they had to reschedule the uber popular event (scheduled to happen tonight, Sat. Feb. 8) because of confusion over a liquor license. In a statement to ticket holders, the B&B hosts said:
We are beyond grief to tell you that Bacon and Bourbon has been postponed. This morning SLED informed us that they will not allow us to serve liquor under the liquor license held by the venue. This is the first time in 7 years we have ever run into this problem and I assure you that we have spoken to everyone at SLED., the Dept of Rev., the Police Dept and the Convention Center to figure out a work-around. The options left were to host an alcohol free event or reschedule. We have chosen to reschedule.
We will post a reschedule date and honor your tickets then. If you are unable to attend on the new date we will refund your ticket.
I know many of you have incurred travel expenses and we will offer rare bourbon chips to those out of town guests at the reschedule. Again we are just heart broken about this and hope you know that we will do our very best to make it good for everyone. We are sending out the reschedule information as soon as possible.
Because this news was late-breaking, many B&B vendors have extra product tonight.
Here's where to enjoy it:
Butcher and Boar
will offer all-you-can-eat ribs for $25 tonight.
Bay Street Biergarten
offers $5 select bourbons and a free BSB Bahn Mi. (They've got Pappy, y'all).
Head to Dockery's
for half off all bourbons until 8 p.m. by showing your event ticket.
Grace & Grit
features a dinner special tonight (hint: bacon is involved) as well as specials on all of the restaurant's 200+ bourbons until 7 p.m.
Bring your B&B ticket into Handcraft
tonight and receive 50 percent off the entire whiskey list.
The Refuge
is offering all ticket holders a free appetizer with the purchase of any bourbon (they've got over 70 on the shelves, including Pappy 12).
Bring your ticket to Tattooed Moose Johns Island
for a free dish: smoked duck breast, bourbon sweet potato puree, candied bacon, and pickled collards.
