Calling all Studio 54 wannabes: Party for the Parks tickets now on sale 

Early bird ticket pricing through Sept. 30

By
click to enlarge Last year's Party for the Parks was one for the books. This year's will try to top that with a '70s disco theme. - PROVIDED
  • Last year's Party for the Parks was one for the books. This year's will try to top that with a '70s disco theme.
One of the biggest parties in town, the Charleston Parks Conservancy's Party for the Parks, returns to Colonial Lake this November with a '70s-themed shindig. Early bird tickets are on sale now through Sept. 30, with general admission tickets going for $85 and VIP tickets (to the Studio 54 area, obviously) going for $200. Regular ticket prices are $115/general, $250/VIP.

The fun goes down on Sat. Nov. 3, with '70s music from DJ Moo Moo; food from local restaurants and vendors including 5Church Charleston, Grill 225, Home Team BBQ, Little Miss Ha, Cirsea Ice Cream, and Sugar Bakeshop; and a silent auction. Guests are encouraged to dress to theme, especially if they're hitting up the VIP area which includes signature cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and entertainment.

The Parks Conservancy works with the City of Charleston to help transform and activate the city's parks and green spaces. Learn more about the Conservancy online at charlestonparksconservancy.org.
Event Details Party for the Parks
@ Colonial Lake
Ashley Road
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Nov. 3
Price: $200/VIP early bird, $85/early bird general, $115/general, $250/VIP
Festivals + Events and Benefits + Fundraisers

Comments

