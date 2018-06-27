Calling all lax bros and broettes: Major League Lacrosse heads to Charleston Sat. June 30 

click to enlarge
MUSC Health Stadium, home of Charleston’s United Soccer League team the Charleston Battery, will host the Charlotte Hounds’ final home lacrosse game this Sat. June 30 at 7 p.m. That's right lax fans, Major League Lacrosse is coming to our doorstep. Tickets start at $13
MUSC Health Stadium will see more lacrosse later this summer with the 2018 MLL Championship Game on Sat. Aug. 18. This will be the first MLL Championship Game ever played in the state of South Carolina.
Needless to say, this could be the perfect chance for lax lovin’ locals to watch the highest level of professional lacrosse right here in Charleston’s own backyard.