March 08, 2018

Calling all Flipper lovers — count dolphins with the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network 

🐬🐬🐬

FLICKR USER ED DUNENS
  • Flickr user Ed Dunens
You had one on your Lisa Frank binder. Your first pair of earrings? Of course. And yep, that little ankle tattoo that you definitely regret also features your favorite animal. Y'all know we're talking about dolphins. Now, use your childhood passion for good by joining the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network at the Charleston Harbor on Sat. April 28 from 9 a.m.-noon.

Here's how it works — you'll sign up to volunteer (you're really only using your eyeballs) and arrive at a station located around the harbor. LMMN will give you instructions and you'll use those aforementioned eyeballs to scour the harbor for dolphins, with your counts used in LMMN's data collection.

It's the most satisfying "Oh, oh, oh ... I think that's a ... a DOLPHIN!" scream you'll ever scream.

Learn more about the LMMN online at lowcountrymarinemammalnetwork.org.
Event Details Dolphin Count
@ Charleston Harbor
Downtown
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Sat., April 28, 9 a.m.
Nature + Pets
