Call for entries: 'Garden & Gun' Made in the South Awards 

Cannonborough Beverage Co is a past Made in the South winner
Now through July 1 Southern makers, artisans and businesses can apply to Garden & Gun
's Made in the South Awards. Applications are accepted across six categories: food, drink, home, style, outdoors and crafts. You can enter online now
.
All small businesses and makers are encouraged to apply; Charleston is home to more Made in the South winners than any other city in the South. Past Charleston winners include High Wire Distilling, Cannonborough Beverage Co., Lina Rosa Jewelry, Haislip Designs and more.
Small businesses could use a boost these days. And in addition to the $10,000 grand prize for Made in the South's overall winner, the award goes a long way in raising awareness about small, local businesses and makers.
2013 drink category winners, Joe and MariElena Rayas of Bittermilk, said: "We went from selling five bottles a week to 10,000 bottles in the first month after we won."
The overall winner of this year's competition will be prominently featured alongside other category winners and runners-up in G&G
's December 2020/January 2021 issue.
In a press release G&G
's editor-in-chief David DiBenedetto said: "It's always an honor for Garden & Gun
to celebrate talented artisans with its annual Made in the South Awards. But this year it's a spotlight we consider more important than ever, as creative makers, small business owners and entrepreneurs seek ways to carry on in these difficult and uncertain times."