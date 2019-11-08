Buy local this month with these 20 holiday markets 

click to enlarge
-
Arielle Simmons
-
There's a lot of good stuff to peruse this season
It is time to shop until you drop, folks. Between holiday markets and year-round markets and mother heckin' farmers markets, there's really no excuse to not buy local this time of year.
For those of you new to town, every year, Nov. 15-Dec. 15, Lowcountry Local First promotes Buy Local Month
, a campaign to "keep holiday dollars flowing within our community."
In that spirit, heres how to keep that money in Charleston:
Are we missing a killer market? Send all the deets to connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.
Nov. 8-10
Charleston Holiday Market
The Charleston Holiday Market will fill the Charleston Coliseum with specialty shops, boutiques, art, crafts, gourmet foods, seasonal specialties, toys, jewelry, and more. Kids can take pictures with Santa and there will be something for everyone on your holiday shopping list. The market will be in full swing Nov. 8, 9, and 10. Tickets are $8/adult, $1/children ages six to 12.
Wonder Works Holiday Elfstravaganza
Join Wonder Works for their 9th annual Holiday Elfstravaganza on Sat. Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Belle Hall Shopping Center. The event is free and family friendly, featuring the hottest toys from the nation’s top toy vendors as well as visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, live music, activities, crafts, face painting, food, and more. Every child receives a free toy from Crazy Aaron’s Puttyworld.
Bibelot Holiday Bazaar (through Dec. 22)
New Mt. Pleasant store Bibelot will host an outdoor wonderland as part of a holiday bazaar through Dec. 22. The tent will include pop-ups from artists, food and drinks, and more. You can expect to find gifts like jewelry, art, Moroccan rugs, vintage clothing, and pottery. Admission is free.
Celadon 25th Birthday
Help Celadon celebrate 25 years in business with an all-day party featuring local artists, makers, food, drinks, and more. Head to Celadon's Johnnie Dodds Blvd. location on Sat. Nov. 9, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. for all the fun. Dozens of local and regional artists and makers' works will be displayed throughout the store and guests can enjoy free beer and birthday cake. The event is open to the public and free to attend.
Nov. 15-21
PoHo Fall and Holiday Night Markets
The Charleston Pour House is hosting their Fall and Holiday Markets on Sat. Nov. 16 and Sat. Dec. 15 with over 30 artists, makers, vintage clothing, vinyl, and more.
Holiday Festival of Lights
James Island County Parks Holiday Festival of Lights opens on Fri. Nov. 15, with the usual fanfare including marshmallow roasting, festival train rides, a dancing light display, an enchanted walking trail, old-fashioned carousel, Santa's Sweet Shoppe and concessions, four gift shops, and a climbing wall. Mon.-Thurs., you can attend the lights festival at a discounted price if you bring a canned food for donation, benefiting the Lowcountry Food Bank. The festival, including its four gift shops, runs through December.
Holiday Sip N' Shop
The Station Park Circle hosts a sip n' shop event, Thurs. Nov. 21, 6-9 p.m. In addition to shopping the store's usual wares, enjoy live music and some guest crafters.
Nov. 29-Dec. 1
Middleton Place Holiday Market
Middleton Place is hosting an open-air market including local artisans and vendors, live musicians performing festive carols, complimentary hot cider and treats, and featured items in both the Garden Market & Nursery and Museum Shop. The Holiday Market will be held on Fri. Nov. 29 and Sat. Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ashborough Holiday Market
Head to this holiday shopping event on Sat. Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. with food trucks, over 50 local vendors, and more.
Goose Creek Holiday Festival
Goose Creek is hosting their first ever Holiday Festival featuring local businesses, artisans and craft vendors, food trucks, and games for all ages. The event is free to the public and will be held on Sat. Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Homegrown Holiday Bazaar
The Islanders Farmers Market on Johns Island will be taken over by the 5th Annual Homegrown Holiday Bazaar on Sat. Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Peruse local vendors, food, beer, wine, crafts, and fun activities for all ages including several seasonal-themed games, a silent auction, cookie decorating, ornament making, bounce houses, and Santa. Admission is free.
click to enlarge
-
File photo
-
Crafty Bastards heads to the Joe on Dec. 7
Dec. 6-8
James Island Christmas Market and Movie
The Town Market on James Island hosts their annual Christmas Market and Movie on Fri. Dec. 6, beginning at 6 p.m. There will be a free movie at 8 p.m., food trucks, sweet treats, vendors, a bouncy castle, vendor workshops, Christmas fun, and more. Admission is free and open to the public.
Charleston Farmers Market: Holiday Market
Starting the weekend of Dec. 7-8, The Charleston Farmers Market will convert Marion Square into a Holiday Market for three weeks in a row. Check it out every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 22, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Holiday Book Sale
Present shopping for your family bookworm? The Mt. Pleasant Library is hosting a Holiday Book Sale on Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a lineup of more than 10,000 books, DVDs, and CDs, with prices starting at $1 for paperbacks and $3 for hardback books.
Crafty Bastards Charleston Arts and Crafts Fair
Joe Riley Park will be filled with over 70 artisan vendors, plus food stalls and craft cocktails on Sat. Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Crafty Bastards Charleston Arts and Crafts Fair.
20th Annual Holiday Market and Craft Show
The Mt. Pleasant Farmers Market will host a special Holiday Market and Craft Show on Sat. Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will feature locally grown fresh produce, baked goods, hot food, homemade preserves, and handcrafted gifts from local artisans. There will also be an assortment of Christmas ornaments, glass work, whimsical crafts, and a wide variety of original art by locally recognized potters, artists, craftsmen, and photographers. Children's activities include face painting, balloon art, a craft area, and a visit with Santa Claus.
North Charleston Christmas Festival and Parade
Celebrate the season with the North Charleston Christmas Festival and Parade on Sat. Dec. 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. The celebration will start with the parade, followed by live music, kids activities, a marshmallow roasting pit, hay rides, artist market, petting zoo, festive food, Christmas light display, and visits with Santa Claus.
Deck the Hall Weekend at Drayton Hall
Deck the Hall Weekend at Drayton Hall will include two days of festivities including an oyster roast, kids activities, a holiday market, holiday-craft classes, and more, Dec. 7-8.
Christmas Made in the South: An Arts and Crafts Festival
The 27th annual Christmas Made in the South fest brings together hundreds of artists and makers from 28 states to exhibit their work in photography, jewelry, sculpture, woodworking, personalized ornaments, pottery, stained glass, folk artists, and more. Admission is $8 for adults and free for children under 12. There will be an appearance from Santa.
Dec. 13-15
Carnes Crossroads Holiday Market
Back for the fifth year, the Carnes Crossroads Holiday Market will feature local vendors selling local, handmade gifts, goodies, and treats at the Green Barn on Dec 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.