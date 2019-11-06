November 06, 2019 Food+Drink » Features

Burger Week 2019 

Take a bite

By
click to enlarge Ms. Rose's All American Fried Bologna

Ruta Smith

Ms. Rose's All American Fried Bologna

Share
Tweet

Whether you're in it for the PB&J burger at Poe's — please see: pickled jalapeños — or just want an excuse for a date night, there's no reason not to participate in the fifth installment of Burger Week. No matter why or how you spend your hard-earned dough, just know where it's going is a good cause. All BW participants are donating a portion of proceeds to Feed the Need, a local nonprofit that feeds the folks who need it most.

Burger Week 2019 Participants

They may have done away with the flair, but Charleston restaurants can't quit the burger
They may have done away with the flair, but Charleston restaurants can't quit the burger The Rise of the Ubiquitous Burger

Way back in June 2012, I wrote a piece for the City Paper examining what I termed "Serious Burgers." At the time, Charleston was gripped by full-on burger mania. At the high end, downtown restaurants like Oak Steakhouse were topping custom-grind patties with fontina and foie gras. — Robert F. Moss


We rank the top 10 sides to pair with your burger
We rank the top 10 sides to pair with your burger Burger and..

Make it easier on yourself — and your ever-patient server — and use our handy dandy power rankings to choose which food or drink will make your burger that much better. — City Paper Staff


Feed the Need helps area shelters serve thousands of meals a year to those who need it most
Feed the Need helps area shelters serve thousands of meals a year to those who need it most With Dignity

Started in 2009 in response to the economic collapse, Feed the Need helps Charleston's hungry – with respect and dignity – through fundraising and restaurant partnerships. — Mary Scott Hardaway


Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS