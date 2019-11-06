Burger Week 2019 

Whether you're in it for the PB&J burger at Poe's — please see: pickled jalapeños — or just want an excuse for a date night, there's no reason not to participate in the fifth installment of Burger Week. No matter why or how you spend your hard-earned dough, just know where it's going is a good cause. All BW participants are donating a portion of proceeds to Feed the Need, a local nonprofit that feeds the folks who need it most.
Way back in June 2012, I wrote a piece for the City Paper examining what I termed "Serious Burgers." At the time, Charleston was gripped by full-on burger mania. At the high end, downtown restaurants like Oak Steakhouse were topping custom-grind patties with fontina and foie gras. — Robert F. Moss
Started in 2009 in response to the economic collapse, Feed the Need helps Charleston's hungry – with respect and dignity – through fundraising and restaurant partnerships. — Mary Scott Hardaway