Bulldog Tours now offering ghost tours of USS Yorktown 

Starting this Friday, Bulldog Tours will offer evening tours of Magnolia Cemetery

Home to 35,000 permanent residents

John LaVerne started Bulldog Tours back in 2001 as a way to meet girls. Really. Of course, things have gotten a little more serious since then, with the company expanding to offer walking tours of all kinds, from culinary adventures to haunted ghost treks.

By Connelly Hardaway

Culture Shock