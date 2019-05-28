May 28, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Bulldog Tours now offering ghost tours of USS Yorktown 

Locals get half off tickets through May 31

By
Share
Tweet
click to enlarge Spooky ship stuff, eh? - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Spooky ship stuff, eh?
With a new season comes new stories, specifically the ghostly kind.

Bulldog Tours is kicking off summer right and taking the helm as operator of all USS Yorktown tours. This time around the captain’s quarters, Bulldog is offering exclusive after-dark tours to areas that have (until now) been off-limits to all haunt enthusiasts. The exclusive access even includes a tour of the flight deck if the spirits have you feeling a little too cramped.
click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
Stories of a mysterious sailor disappearance, unusual ship christening rituals, and maritime superstitions are just a few of the chilling aspects of Bulldog’s revamped USS Yorktown expedition. You might even feel the presence of Smokey Stover and Captain Jocko Clark after a glimpse into their lives.

While the ghouls are where it’s at, Bulldog Tour’s presence at Patriots Point isn’t limited to the dark and spooky. Expanding their regular tours of the ship, Bulldog is incorporating audio recordings to all major exhibitions. These additions to Patriots Point will also be available for children and those who speak a foreign language later this year.
Related Starting this Friday, Bulldog Tours will offer evening tours of Magnolia Cemetery: Home to 35,000 permanent residents
Starting this Friday, Bulldog Tours will offer evening tours of Magnolia Cemetery
Home to 35,000 permanent residents
John LaVerne started Bulldog Tours back in 2001 as a way to meet girls. Really. Of course, things have gotten a little more serious since then, with the company expanding to offer walking tours of all kinds, from culinary adventures to haunted ghost treks.
By Connelly Hardaway
Culture Shock
Bulldog is currently offering a Locals Only promotion (half price tickets) through May 31 for Magnolia Cemetery and Patriots Point ghost tours.

Whether you’re searching for a scare or a history lesson, find all of your ticket info online

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Related Locations

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS