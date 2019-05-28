Bulldog Tours now offering ghost tours of USS Yorktown 

click to enlarge
Spooky ship stuff, eh?
With a new season comes new stories, specifically the ghostly kind.
Bulldog Tours is kicking off summer right and taking the helm as operator of all USS Yorktown tours. This time around the captain’s quarters, Bulldog is offering exclusive after-dark tours to areas that have (until now) been off-limits to all haunt enthusiasts. The exclusive access even includes a tour of the flight deck if the spirits have you feeling a little too cramped.
Stories of a mysterious sailor disappearance, unusual ship christening rituals, and maritime superstitions are just a few of the chilling aspects of Bulldog’s revamped USS Yorktown expedition. You might even feel the presence of Smokey Stover and Captain Jocko Clark after a glimpse into their lives.
While the ghouls are where it’s at, Bulldog Tour’s presence at Patriots Point isn’t limited to the dark and spooky. Expanding their regular tours of the ship, Bulldog is incorporating audio recordings to all major exhibitions. These additions to Patriots Point will also be available for children and those who speak a foreign language later this year.
Bulldog is currently offering a Locals Only promotion (half price tickets) through May 31 for Magnolia Cemetery and Patriots Point ghost tours.
Whether you’re searching for a scare or a history lesson, find all of your ticket info online
