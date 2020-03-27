Support the Charleston City Paper

Bulldog Tours hosting virtual tours of the Holy City during coronavirus 

Coming to you live (from Facebook)

Bulldog Tours is currently unable to take Charlestonians and visitors on real-life tours of Charleston, but that doesn't mean they can't still take us on virtual tours of the city. Every day at 2 p.m. head to Bulldog Tours Facebook for a family-friendly tour of a different historic Charleston location.

So far Bulldog Tours guides have taken their virtual audience to spots like Washington Square, Fort Lamar, and the Old City Jail. You don't have to check in at 2 p.m. every day, you can check out past videos on Facebook, too.

Last year Bulldog Tours expanded their offerings, adding visits to Magnolia Cemetery and the Yorktown ship museum.

When we chatted with Bulldog Tours founder John LaVerne last April he told us that his team of highly skilled guides had discovered a wealth of historical knowledge about Magnolia Cemetery: "We're uncovering some fascinating stories, everything from unsolved murders to stories of politicians in the early 1800s and socialites and unknown burials."

In addition to their daily tours, Bulldog plans to host ghost story tours (rated PG-13) on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.

Learn more about the tour company online at bulldogtours.com.

