Bring Butcher & Bee favorites to the comfort of your home with new do-it-yourself kits 

With at-home meals more common these days, Butcher & Bee is helping locals "cook a little, but not too much" with The Hive, a monthly experiential service featuring a signature DIY item paired with a reheated meal for two or more.
The new program launched in June, providing participants with ingredients and video instructions to make the sought after Butcher & Bee whipped feta. In mid July, the restaurant helped families evoke some childhood nostalgia with oatmeal cream pies made by hand (yours), and an upcoming experience will feature an Israeli cocktail called the Gazoz.
“We felt like there was this missed market opportunity where people wanted to kind of semi-cook,” said Butcher & Bee chief of staff Tara Pate. “We wanted to broaden the B&B experience and COVID gave us time to explore things outside of the four walls of our restaurant. We started with our two most popular products, the whipped feta and an oatmeal cream pie, which is one of our newest desserts.”
click to enlarge
-
Eddie Sanchez
-
Oatmeal Cream Pie
To help get this package out to the community, Butcher & Bee is partnering with local apartment complexes and housing developments looking to bring more at-home experiences to residents. In June, the restaurant offered free delivery to 10 WestEdge and later this month, several kits will go out to the Nexton master-planned community in Summerville. Communities that partner with B&B often purchase the DIY portion of the meal for residents, Pate said. She also hopes to expand this platform to local businesses.
Shortly after launching The Hive, Butcher & Bee also started a farm box service, providing provisions such as eggs, vegetables and freshly baked bread.
“It’s a weekly delivery service, and we basically have been ordering through GrowFood and all the farms that are under their umbrella,” said Butcher & Bee events manager Kathryn Leavy.
“The farm boxes were inspired by the Pay It Forward campaign,” added Pate. Since the onset of the pandemic, Butcher & Bee has spearheaded the campaign, donating over 6,000 grocery bags to out-of-work food and beverage employees.
“As people started to go back to work, we wanted to keep supporting our farmers, and we had people reaching out saying they wanted to buy them,” said Pate.
B&B offers two different farm boxes — The Worker Bee ($100) comes with seasonal fruits and vegetables, bread, eggs and grains, while The Queen Bee ($200) features all those essentials plus gourmet items like Red Clay Hot Sauce and Bulls Bay Sea Salt. Recently, produce has come from Rosebank Farms, Kindlewood Farms and Tuten Farms, among others. Deliveries are free on the peninsula and just $10 for those who live outside of downtown.
For more information on The Hive and Butcher & Bee farm boxes, visit butcherandbee.com
. The Hive experience will be offered at least once a month for the foreseeable future, with the next one occurring on July 29 and 30.