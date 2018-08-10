Borrow a telescope from your local library to watch the Perseid meteor shower this weekend 

click to enlarge
Bet ya didn't know that you could rent an Orion Starblast 4.5 telescope
from your local library. Well, you do now — and we're filling you in on this little known fact on the eve of the Perseid meteor shower, which peaks this weekend during the nights of Aug. 11 and Aug. 12. You can check out one of six telescopes, with one located at each regional branch location
as well as the Main Library. 'Scopes come with a user guide, Audubon constellation book, and a headlight.
NASA's meteor expert Bill Cooke told Space.com
, "This year the moon will be near new moon, it will be a crescent, which means it will set before the Perseid show gets underway after midnight. The moon is very favorable for the Perseids this year, and that'll make the Perseids probably the best shower of 2018 for people who want to go out and view it."
If you're hopping in your car right now to check out a telescope, well, that's good, because in addition to a library card, telescope checkouts require a driver's license and a vehicle — telescopes must be secured by a seat belt during transportation.