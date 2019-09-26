Boone Hall's Fright Nights returns this Sat. Sept. 28 

click to enlarge
It’s officially that time of year again. Well, it is for Boone Hall’s Fright Nights, which kicks off this year’s terrifying Halloween antics this Sat. Sept. 28 at 7:15 p.m. You can purchase tickets (starting at $15 for individual attractions) online
Fright Nights is back with attractions such as the Undertaker — a funeral home of horrors, the Playground — a children’s worst nightmare, and of course, the Haunted Hayride.
Get spooked Fridays (starting next Fri. Oct. 4) and Saturdays from 7:15 p.m. to midnight and Thursdays and Sundays from 7:15 to 10 p.m.
There are endless opportunities for some truly horrifying entertainment, so get your most scaredy cat friend and drag them along to meet some demons, ghouls, and your darkest fears.
Ticket options vary and you can bypass the lines with $45 VIP passes. Individual attraction passes can be bought at booths on open nights. Learn more about the scariest evenings of the year online at boonehallfrightnights.com.
@ Boone Hall Farms
2521 Highway 17N
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston,
SC
When: Saturdays, 7:15 p.m.-12 a.m., Fridays, 7:15 p.m.-12 a.m., Sundays, 7:15-10 p.m. and Thursdays, 7:15-10 p.m. Continues through Oct. 31
$45/VIP, $30/ScreamPass, $15/individual attractions
