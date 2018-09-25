September 25, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Boone Hall Fright Nights return this weekend featuring lifeless scarecrows, maniacal demons, and twisted souls 

See you ... scare

By
Share
Tweet
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT/VIMEO
  • Screenshot/vimeo
It's back and creepier than ever. That's right, Boone Hall's beloved Fright Nights returns this weekend, opening on Fri. Sept. 28 at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for individual attractions start at just $11 and can be purchased ahead of time online. As always, there are ticket options that get you more bang for your boo! — might we suggest the 'Faster to the Fear' pass ($45), which gets you expedited access to each attraction.

This year's Fright Nights features four attractions (detailed in all their gory in the trailer below). You'll likely run into: "unimaginable evil caught between life and death" at the Farmhouse; "horror spread across the entire farm" at the Clearing; "lifeless scarecrows" at the Corn; and "serial killers and twisted souls" in the Woods.

Learn more about each attraction and buy tickets online at boonehallfrightnights.com.

__BHFN_2018_FINAL from Target Market on Vimeo.

Event Details Fright Nights
@ Boone Hall Farms
2521 Highway 17N
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston, SC
When: Fridays, Saturdays, 7:15 p.m.-12 a.m., Sundays, 7:15-10 p.m., Thursdays, 7:15-10 p.m. and Oct. 29-31, 7:15-10 p.m. Continues through Oct. 25
Price: $45/VIP, $33/ScreamPass, $11-$13/tickets for individual attractions
Haunted Happenings and Festivals + Events

Tags: ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Fright Nights @ Boone Hall Farms

    • Fridays, Saturdays, 7:15 p.m.-12 a.m., Sundays, 7:15-10 p.m., Thursdays, 7:15-10 p.m. and Oct. 29-31, 7:15-10 p.m. Continues through Oct. 25 $45/VIP, $33/ScreamPass, $11-$13/tickets for individual attractions

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS