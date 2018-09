Boone Hall Fright Nights return this weekend featuring lifeless scarecrows, maniacal demons, and twisted souls 

click to enlarge Screenshot/vimeo

It's back and creepier than ever. That's right, Boone Hall's beloved Fright Nights returns this weekend, opening on Fri. Sept. 28 at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for individual attractions start at just $11 and can be purchased ahead of time online . As always, there are ticket options that get you more bang for your boo! — might we suggest the 'Faster to the Fear' pass ($45), which gets you expedited access to each attraction.This year's Fright Nights features four attractions (detailed in all their gory in the trailer below). You'll likely run into: "unimaginable evil caught between life and death" at the Farmhouse; "horror spread across the entire farm" at the Clearing; "lifeless scarecrows" at the Corn; and "serial killers and twisted souls" in the Woods.Learn more about each attraction and buy tickets online at boonehallfrightnights.com

