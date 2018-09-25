Boone Hall Fright Nights return this weekend featuring lifeless scarecrows, maniacal demons, and twisted souls 

click to enlarge
It's back and creepier than ever. That's right, Boone Hall's beloved Fright Nights returns this weekend, opening on Fri. Sept. 28 at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for individual attractions start at just $11 and can be purchased ahead of time online
. As always, there are ticket options that get you more bang for your boo! — might we suggest the 'Faster to the Fear' pass ($45), which gets you expedited access to each attraction.
This year's Fright Nights features four attractions (detailed in all their gory in the trailer below). You'll likely run into: "unimaginable evil caught between life and death" at the Farmhouse; "horror spread across the entire farm" at the Clearing; "lifeless scarecrows" at the Corn; and "serial killers and twisted souls" in the Woods.
Learn more about each attraction and buy tickets online at boonehallfrightnights.com
.
__BHFN_2018_FINAL from Target Market on Vimeo.
@ Boone Hall Farms
2521 Highway 17N
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston,
SC
When: Fridays, Saturdays, 7:15 p.m.-12 a.m., Sundays, 7:15-10 p.m., Thursdays, 7:15-10 p.m. and Oct. 29-31, 7:15-10 p.m. Continues through Oct. 25
Price:
$45/VIP, $33/ScreamPass, $11-$13/tickets for individual attractions
