Blotter: Two pissed guys in a bathroom stall 

Blotter o' the Week: Two men in a King Street nightclub got into a fight over a bathroom stall that ended in a black eye, a bloody nose, and a swollen lip. You could say they were pretty pissed off.

In beauty supply thefts: Two women walked out of a downtown Charleston store with hair bundles and lash packs. Two other women walked out of an Avondale store with one 12-inch extension.

A man cancelled his elderly mother's credit card after he noticed a slew of similar, but unauthorized purchases: 12 from Amazon Digital, two from Comedy Central, two from Seeso, one from Showtime, one from Amazon Prime, and one from Starz. That's one way to cable-cut.

A James Island grocery store cashier embezzled at least $620 in lottery tickets. She used competitor coupons to buy the tickets at her own store, then voided the transactions and kept any earnings to feed her "gambling problem."

Two middle-aged men walked out of a West Ashley hardware store with four bright orange toolbox sets, but not before an employee spotted the less-than-inconspicuous merchandise.

This week in Victoria's Secret thefts: Four PINK shirts, nine leggings, two shirts, one jacket. Total value: $854. Method of theft: Grabbing multiple items from the display section and cinematically running out the building as the alarms went off.

Three $50 counterfeit bills were found in the cabinet behind a frozen yogurt store. Interestingly enough, they were not used to pay for anything.

A woman has been receiving threatening phone calls from an unidentified female voice, including one in which the voice said, "I should've ran you and your kids over," as the woman walked her children to school.

A drunk woman showed up at her ex-boyfriend's apartment and tried to kick his door down. "I just need a hug," she said as she tried to wrap her arms around the responding officer.

A man stole seven pieces of costume jewelry from a downtown CVS. He's now our next cover story.

A Facebook-facilitated phone resell went awry when the seller met a potential buyer at the post office on East Bay Street. The buyer paid with $200 and, you guessed it, the bills were counterfeit.

A man vomited on a taxi, refused to pay his $39 fare, and booked it for his apartment. When confronted by an officer, the passenger said he ran away because the driver "became upset."

An officer approached a man passed out on the sidewalk on Morrison Drive and Conroy Street. When asked what he was doing, he replied, "Walking home to Mt. Pleasant."