Blotter: Tattler-in-chief 

Blotter o' the week: Officers responded to a call about a woman threatening to jump off a third floor balcony. She told a responding officer that he was wearing heels, and said, "Get out of the room you slut, I will curse you." Looking over at the TV, she added, "I will tell Trump, he's standing right there." The woman's boyfriend said she had recently stopped taking her medication and started going to church.

After he was denied entry for being too drunk, a man tried to strike the doorman at a King Street bar several times, though most of the punches didn't land.

This week in Victoria's Secret thefts: A man who stole 28 tank tops worth $766 from the Citadel Mall store was arrested while his 3-year-old daughter sat in the car. Also, a woman whose identity is known due to "several previous incidents" walked into the King Street location with a Louis Vuitton bag and stole $1,194 worth of leggings, T-shirts, and joggers.

A woman ran away from an employee after stealing lotion, condoms, and an unknown medical item from a West Ashley drug store.

A man walked out of a West Ashley hardware store with two tool kits worth a combined $648.

Officers found a crack pipe on a man who tried to steal two packs of socks from a West Ashley department store.

Two men walked into a West Ashley discount store, grabbed a laundry basket, filled it up with clothes, and walked out.

According to CPD's Urban Dictionary, "Chore Boy" is copper wire mesh used in the construction of "crack pipes" or "stems," which are used to smoke cocaine base, or "crack."

A corner store clerk pepper sprayed a man in a walker who was allegedly trying to steal Icy Hot cream. The employee did not press charges for shoplifting and the shoplifter, speaking to an officer from a hospital, declined to press charges for assault.

A man who was sitting on King Street drinking a 23.5-ounce can of Four Loko told an officer that he was "trying a new flavor of fruit punch."

A man who was already on trespass notice at a downtown hotel somehow managed to enter a room through a door left open by housekeeping. When an officer arrived, he found the man taking a shower and "actively defecating in said shower."

Someone stole two lamps worth a combined $3,600 from a King Street antique store.