Blotter: Scammer's Lettuce 

click to enlarge Steve Stegelin

Blotter o' the week: It seems like police are rewarding creativity at this point, as one man claimed his small bag of marijuana-like substance was actually not marijuana and he was scammed into buying what amounted to a bag of lettuce doused in CBD oil. Police let him off with a warning, pending a test of the contents.

During a felony traffic stop involving a reportedly stolen car from Walterboro, officers found a bag of marijuana in the pocket of a jacket in the back seat. Our grandparents always told us that weed was a slippery slope — one that ends in stealing cars and getting arrested apparently.

An officer observed a vehicle downtown with a broken brake light going to a gas station, waiting at a pump, and leaving without gas. When the officer noticed the brake light not working for the second time, he pulled the driver over, at which point they laughed uncontrollably. If the bad case of the gigs and forgetful behavior weren't indication enough: yes, there was weed in the car.

A man was pulled over for speeding downtown, and in a moment of true civility, the offender told the officer he had something he wanted to surrender. He handed over 1 gram of weed and a blue pipe and the officer wrote up, the incident as confiscated property instead of a drug offense. All's well that ends well?

Officers were dispatched to a West Ashley apartment complex after a maintenance crew found a small Ziploc bag of weed resting on top of some sandbags. What kind of world do we live in where a kid can't leave his weed lying around and expect it to be there when he gets back?

When an officer noticed a Kia parked and running behind a West Ashley apartment building and reeking of marijuana, he knocked on the window to speak to the driver, who promptly turned off the car and tried to ignore the officer. To be fair, if I was likely going to be charged with possession, I wouldn't want to talk to officers either.

At least three people were apparently never taught how to properly hotbox a car, leaving the windows down and letting marijuana smoke billow out of the vehicle. Maybe they were trying to make it easier on the officer who charged them.

High-fives were likely exchanged between officers when a whopping 6.9 grams of marijuana were confiscated from an offender.

In an exemplary display of how to avoid stress and possibly a possession charge, one passenger of a car that was stopped by an officer stepped out of the rear door and left the area. When the officer asked the driver who the man was, the driver said they didn't know, but he left behind 2 grams of marijuana on the floor of the car.

A West Ashley woman was asked by an acquaintance if he could do laundry at her house. She allowed it, although he had been booted from the house previously because of anger issues. He almost immediately proved not much had changed, becoming so enraged over the fact that she didn't have laundry detergent that he lifted up the dryer and threw it on the ground. To be fair, Bruce Banner probably does want to take care of the shirts he hasn't yet ripped off.

Despite having fun with the weed-themed Blotter this week, we should probably inform readers that a shotgun and a revolver were stolen from a vehicle parked at the owner's residence last week.