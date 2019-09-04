Blotter: Samurai Sayonara 

The Blotter is taken from Charleston Police Department reports. We've added a cartoon and a little commentary. We've added a little humor, too. No one has been found guilty. This is not a court of law.

click to enlarge Steve Stegelin

Blotter o' the week: Police arrived to a James Island home store to find a man with a samurai sword trying to break into the business. Employees were still inside the building and alerted police. After a brief chase, police pulled over the offender. In his backseat, they found the sharpened katana. Once arrested, the offender pulled out a glass bottle with orange and blue pills inside. He uncorked it with his mouth before the officer confiscated it. The katana was also confiscated — you know, for evidence.

A woman sleepwalked her way out of a hotel room. When her fiancé awoke to find that she was not in the room, he filed a missing report, telling police that she is prone to sleepwalking. A police investigation of the room showed no evidence of foul play. After a BOLO was filed, the victim was found asleep in a bed one room over from her hotel room.

An intoxicated man was found sleeping behind a bush at a bus stop on the peninsula. After several attempts to wake him, and several more attempts to ask what he was doing, the offender responded that he was waiting for the bus.

Two credit card skimmers were found at a West Ashley gas station by a technician while doing standard maintenance. When CPD relayed the information to the gas station manager, he advised that he looked for skimmers two days before the report was taken. (He also told police that he doesn't really know what they look like.)

On Daniel Island, a man from the Netherlands wandered into a school. When police were alerted to the situation, they stopped him. He was cooperative, polite, and coherent, according to CPD. The man stated that he got off of the interstate because of heavy traffic, began driving around and saw the school. Being a teacher in his home country, the individual said he was curious what schools in America looked like. We're assuming he learned that American schools are on higher alert than Netherland schools, that day.

A woman informed CPD that she had a physical altercation with her boyfriend, "involving bleach and a firearm." No other details about the fight were provided in the police report.

A "city vehicle" was broken into on Johns Island, and law enforcement equipment was stolen. The items include "civil disturbance gear," narcotic testing equipment, a voice recorder, a portable storage device, and evidence bags. The equipment was found outside of an apartment complex the morning after the break-in.

A package was stolen from the doorstep of a man's downtown home. Inside were three blazers ($150 each), eight button down shirts ($50 each), and a pair of American flag-patterned overalls (you can't put a price on freedom).