Blotter: No whey 

Blotter o' the week: A man's wife threw his dinner, which consisted of macaroni, fried chicken, and barbecue ribs, on the floor when he refused to tell her where he was that night. She also did away with his creatine powder.

A woman racked up a $71 cab fare from King Street to Daniel Island, told the driver she wasn't going to pay, and ducked into her apartment.

Officers offered to call a taxi for a drunk woman who refused to leave a downtown restaurant. Instead she yelled, "I'm going to fucking walk!" and was eventually arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

An unidentified woman walked into a luxury retail store inside a downtown hotel and stole $20,000 in purses and accessories by using an instrument to snip the anti-theft cords.

A couple's day-drinking ended in both of them being charged with third-degree domestic violence after an altercation that started with a lost remote control and ended with threats of suicide, physical assault with a cane, and a shotgun fired into a lake.

Recently separated from her husband, a woman returned to their shared home to find that he'd bleached her clothes and cracked the screen on her cell phone.

A woman was spotted drinking a 16 oz. can of Mike's Harder strawberry lemonade at the bus stop on Meeting and Sheppard streets at 1 p.m.

A woman who is leasing a flute from a music store at a rate of $30 a month had the instrument stolen from the backseat of her car during the New Year's holiday.

A man was scammed out of $10,100 in Home Depot and Nordstrom gift cards after a woman claiming to be his own granddaughter told him she was in jail in the Cayman Islands and needed bail money.

A woman walked out of a West Ashley clothing retailer with a $98 Levi's jacket stuffed under her hoodie. When she was stopped by a loss prevention officer, she told him she had to get something from her car and sped off.

When an officer asked a man if there was any weed in his car, the man responded, "If it is in here bruh, you can have it. It ain't mine."

When asked why his car reeked of alcohol, a man replied, "I have had, well, I'm afraid. I'm not, I mean, yes."