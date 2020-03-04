Blotter: Naked and Afraid 

The Blotter is taken from reports filed with Charleston Police Department between Feb. 19 and Feb. 25. No one described in this section has been found guilty, just unlucky.

Blotter o' the week: Police were alerted to a man in West Ashley lying at the front entrance of his house, screaming for help. Was the problem that he was naked except for a blanket? No. Was it the feces spread throughout his residence? Try again. Was it his back pain? Bingo.

After meeting two friends at a hotel on Savannah Highway last week, a man claims that he left their room missing several possessions. The two friends stated that they did not have anything of his. Either someone's lying or this guy just needed an excuse to punch a hole in a window because that's exactly what he did while trying to get into their room.

The assistant customer service manager for a downtown grocery store reported the following items were stolen: three boxes of Kinder Joy candy, seven four-count party poppers, and five helium birthday balloons. To the intended recipient of the stolen goods, happy birthday from us at the City Paper.

A man was arrested for disorderly conduct downtown after screaming racial slurs at an old woman, attempting to start a fight, and disturbing the peace. Earlier that day, he was found at a homeless advocacy center spitting on another man. Did he continue his trend of generally awful behavior when the police arrested him? Yep. He requested to go to the hospital to avoid jail. They couldn't find anything wrong with him so he went to county jail.

One handgun was stolen from a car parked outside of the owner's Johns Island home, another was taken from a car parked at a downtown residence, and a third from a car parked at a downtown hotel.

In a botched shoplifting attempt from a downtown store, a man dropped the box cutter he was using to steal items when confronted by officers, attempted to swallow an unknown item to hide it from police, choked, and was finally arrested.

A man seated in his car in a downtown parking lot watched as a bald man in a white chef shirt grabbed another car's wiper blades, bending and mangling them with his bare hands. The vandal then proceeded to do the same to the man's own car while he watched from inside.

A woman who got engaged to a man after knowing him for one day (she showed responding officers the ring) loaned her new fiancé her car. He never returned it or her phone calls. Never underestimate the lengths to which people go for a 2014 Hyundai Sonata.

While watching security footage from the night before, the manager of a downtown store saw a man put a $2.50 bag of Haribo dinosaur candy in his pocket and leave the store. The man was adamant about filing a police report and pressing charges for this textbook case of grand larceny.

A struggle ensued between a juvenile and a school resource officer at a downtown high school two weeks ago. The juvenile was pacing around the school's data room where he was told to sit after a lunchroom confrontation, despite the SRO telling him to sit. The sitting part was apparently very important to the SRO, who then tried to force the kid to sit down, at which point he proceeded to bite the officer and try to burn him with a lighter.

A man's vehicle was stolen from its downtown parking garage space. Among other things inside was the parking pass, a handgun with two fully loaded magazines, and a medieval sword. What a bargain.