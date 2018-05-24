Blotter: Hashing it out over scripture 

Blotter o' the Week: An "aspiring preacher" in Marion Square tried to justify his glass pipe full of marijuana residue with biblical scripture. Praise to the most high.

Two students at West Ashley High were stopped and searched on their way to class because the school resource officers thought they might have marijuana. Good thing they weren't supposed to be anywhere important.

Back by popular demand: Victoria's Secret Thefts. In this episode, a woman (accompanied by two friends who were apparently just there for moral support) stuffed 15 shorts and six pairs of leggings into a bag. Total value: $799.85.

A West Ashley man masturbated on camera with a Facebook friend. The woman is now asking for $2,000 or she'll post video of the encounter to his wife's wall.

A man who approached an officer with scrapes, bruises, and no recollection of what he did that day said his last memory was drinking with his girlfriend at Rec Room because his mom had a stroke earlier that day.

A woman says her ex-boyfriend choked her after a heated verbal exchange that started because she asked him to drive back to a restaurant for a fork.

An out-of-town Uber driver says he was kidnapped by one of his passengers and held in an apartment overnight, where his debit cards and his vehicle were used with abandon by his captors. A nice couple rescued the driver from a department store, where he was taken by his passenger-turned-kidnapper, and offered him a place to sleep.

A driver told an officer, "Yes, I've got a blunt right here," after which the officer took a long mid-shift break that reportedly calmed him so much he no longer stopped people for minor infractions just to bust them for weed! Just kidding, he took this driver to jail.

A James Island woman on her evening run noticed that the man peering through a woman's window was the same peeping tom who stalked her. "I know exactly who you are and what you're doing!" she screamed as the man tried to conceal his identity by pulling his shirt over his face.

A girl set fire to her mom's clothes because she A) Thought her mother didn't love her, B) Thought her mother was lying to her about her boyfriend cheating on her, C) Thought people were coming up to her in the street and lying to her about her boyfriend. She was then placed under emergency protective custody at MUSC.

A man in the back seat of a cop car asked an officer to "save a little bit" of his weed so he could smoke when he gets home.

A man somehow managed to fit $822.20 worth of groceries into a cart only to leave it all in the parking lot after being approached by a loss prevention officer.

Someone tore open a package from a downtown porch containing a pair of loafers, stole the merchandise, and dispersed the box a few houses over. A considerably active crime for some idle footwear.

A man was found at Marion Square mere moments after stealing a $6.99 bottle of Pinot Grigio from the Walgreens across the street.

An Uber driver told officers that his passenger's angry ex-boyfriend pointed a gun with a laser at him while the passenger was inside of a downtown gas station.