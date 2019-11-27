Blotter: Fresh suspect 

The Blotter is taken from Charleston Police Department reports. We've added a cartoon and a little commentary. We've added a little humor, too. No one has been found guilty. This is not a court of law.

click to enlarge Steve Stegelin

Blotter o' the week: A "suspicious" man showed up to a Daniel Island resident's house. The details that made him potentially dangerous: He "came to her door with just a white t-shirt and jeans on." Spooky.

The term "jacking off" appeared twice in a police report for sexual exposure. The victims witnessed the offender in his car. Realizing they saw him, he drove away.

After responding to possible gunshots, officers found a car covered in much-less-deadly projectile: chicken wings and rice. (Oh, and a handgun was found inside the greasy vehicle.)

Eight Pink Floyd shirts, valued at $88 apiece, were stolen from a downtown clothing store. Music snobs hold too much power when graphic T-shirts are that much.

Two rings were stolen from a woman's residence. Ironically, her Ring doorbell camera helped pin down some details in the case.

A man was arrested for possessing 59 grams of marijuana, paraphernalia, and a handgun after being pulled over for failure to signal a turn. Pro tip for drug dealers hoping to evade police: Obey traffic laws.

Two handguns were stolen from motor vehicles this week. Seriously, stop leaving firearms in your vehicles.

A semi-truck pulled down power lines in a downtown business' parking lot. Apparently the grass and landscaping they normally tear up wasn't enough.

A silver iPad, MacBook Pro, and a rose gold Apple Watch, all valued at just under $5,000 were stolen from a man's truck. Those blue bubbles are getting at it.

A woman was arrested for DUI after her children called their father from the backseat, crying because "mommy's driving."

A woman reported a break-in while she was away from home after she realized her bed and bedframe were gone.

Three men stacked an outdoor chair on top of a patio table in an attempt to gain access to a home's second-story balcony. They were not successful.

A man arrested for intent to distribute marijuana probably would have gotten away with it had he not been illegally parked in a handicapped spot.

An officer pulled over a vehicle that smelled of marijuana. But the driver and his passenger smoked all of their weed before the officer could arrest them, so they were let off with a warning.

A man realized his wallet was stolen from his car when his bank contacted him and let him know of a $76 purchase at Forever 21 and an $828 purchase from flightclub.com.

A bicyclist became "irate" after being passed by a vehicle downtown. He sped up and proceeded to tear the vehicle's side-view mirror off with his hand while in motion.