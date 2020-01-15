Blotter: Ex-box 

click to enlarge Steve Stegelin

Blotter o' the week: Police were involved in a custody battle over an Xbox in West Ashley. One party says that the gaming console was bought with her money while the other party says that it belongs to him. Always remember that local law enforcement is required when disputing who owns the right to play Fortnite.

A downtown home burglary victim claims that she didn't hear the intruder because of the cold and flu medicine she took. NyQuil's new slogan: "It'll rob you of your symptoms and your TV."

On New Year's Eve, an armed robbery took place at a Daniel Island bank. According to police, the offender left the bank on foot, which is probably the smart move because I-526 traffic is wildly unpredictable.

At a downtown pizza shop, a chef was accused of intimidating his boss after being fired. The chef did not physically or verbally threaten the victim, according to the report, but he did tap a knife against a cutting board. Man, that guy is totally in his boss' head.

downtown man was very upset that officers were called on him for disorderly conduct. But, what do you expect to happen when you take your shirt off in a store, roll on the ground, and scream "Fuck you, bitch; give me my shirt?"

A Charleston resident heard a loud crash outside her home New Year's night, and when she looked, she saw a large blue truck had collided with a parked car and was then pushing it across the front yard. After parking in his driveway and being confronted by officers, the driver said, "I don't know ... I think I just lost control and hit something."

An officer found a man with a cool bottle of Steel Reserve sitting in an alcove on King Street directly underneath a "No trespassing" sign New Year's Day.

After officers repeatedly asked a drunken James Island man in a ditch to call a friend or an Uber to pick him up, he was eventually placed under arrest for public intoxication. They gave you an out, man.

A vehicle was stolen from its owner's North Charleston home. It could have been related to having left it there when the owner went on a trip to Myrtle Beach. It could have also been because the doors were unlocked and the keys were inside.

During a traffic stop downtown, the responding officer caught a whiff of "fresh marijuana" from the car and the three people inside. Two of them said they didn't have anything, and the third admitted to having marijuana in his pocket. It's nice to see people telling the truth.

After a recent outing to IHOP, a woman discovered some charges on her credit card that she didn't recognize, including an additional $102 charge at the diner. That must have been one hell of a breakfast platter.

A Glock 23 handgun was stolen from a car in a downtown parking garage on Jan. 4.

