Blotter: Dad fight 

Blotter o' the week: When describing the man who assaulted a customer during a football game, the manager of a West Ashley chicken joint told officers he had an “average dad bod.”

A gas station clerk was stocking a cooler when a man covering his entire face approached him and said, “Give me all the money in the store. No questions asked.” He ran away with an estimated total of $210.

Stolen from the maintenance shed of a downtown apartment complex: a $100 air compressor, a $399 battery charger, a $400 air conditioner recovery unit, a $499 handheld sewer [sic?] machine, a $179 router, hand towels, trash bags, and a polo shirt.

Stolen from a West Ashley maintenance shed: a $500 leaf blower, two pressure washers, an air compressor, and a vacuum.

A man who was camping out in his van under the Ravenel bridge overpass was cited for littering after he refused to pick up the trash around him. According to him, not all of it was his.

Officers pulled over a man whose van gave off the strong scent of burnt cannabis. Once inside the car, officers found 16 grams of coke, 18 grams of weed, 94 pills of various colors, a digital scale, and one joint.

A gay couple was physically assaulted and harassed with homophobic slurs, such as “faggot” and “butt boy,” after telling two skateboarders the sport was not allowed in the park across the street from their home.

A woman can’t find her $22,000 diamond engagement ring after she took it off at a downtown bar and put it in her purse.

A man stole a bottle of red Moscato from a James Island gas station.

A man who was seen driving erratically told officers that he had three beers and two shots of whiskey after work. When he was asked to complete a field sobriety test, he replied, “Fuck no.”