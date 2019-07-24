Blotter: Cookies with Disorderly Conduct Chips 

click to enlarge Steve Stegelin

The Blotter is taken from Charleston Police Department reports. We've added a cartoon and a little commentary. We've added a little humor, too. No one has been found guilty. This is not a court of law.

Blotter o' the week: A man was cited for disorderly conduct at a downtown cookie shop. The offender was cursing and being disruptive to the employees. He told officers that he was upset about the business' attitude when he was refused water.

A local resident had $20,000 in jewelry stolen from their house. The victim suspects a painter they recently hired.

After being denied entry to a King Street bar, a drunk woman threw a $5 bill at a police officer and rebuffed his attempts to find her a ride home, telling the cop, "Nobody fucking talking to you." She ended up getting a ride after all ... to MUSC ... after being booked for disorderly conduct.

Responding to the same King Street bar, two men told police they were assaulted by a group of women because one of them had a Trump sticker on his back. The women say they pushed the men only after they flirted with them and the conversation "turned political," at which point one of the men told them, "You're a cunt."

A man called police after his Glock 43 was stolen from his car outside a hotel. It was probably the sweet "Glock gear bag" behind the driver's seat that tipped off the gun thief.

Blotter fact of the day: Financial fraud cases are filed under charges of "flim-flam."

During one such flim-flam, a man called the manager of a downtown restaurant, asking for her by name, saying that one of her employees, who they also identified by name, had been booked on DUI charges and the manager would need to wire money to bail them out. The manager ended up sending the fraudster money and only realized it was a fraud when the employee showed up for work.

While dispersing a group of people loitering, a man told police that a straw he was carrying was used to snort cocaine, but then clarified it was actually used to snort heroin.