Blotter: Comic Crimes 

The Blotter is taken from Charleston Police Department reports. We've added a cartoon and a little commentary. We've added a little humor, too. No one has been found guilty. This is not a court of law.

Blotter o' the week: A West Ashley man had a package containing a Marvel Omnibus Civil War volume set stolen from his driveway. It's supposedly valued at $549, which is surprising because it wasn't even that good of a series.

Three "old" golf cart batteries were stolen from a golf cart in downtown. The complainant demanded a police report numerous times, "saying that somehow this was a similar incident to a hit-and-run that his father had been involved with in the past." The responding officer assured him that the two incidents were not comparable.

Latest in an ongoing (growing?) series: More plant thefts have been reported, this time in the form of a $50 hibiscus in West Ashley.

Tennis nets were stolen from two Johns Island tennis courts.

A little after midnight, a man punched an LCD screen at an automated kiosk downtown.

During an average evening downtown, a man swatted at a discarded desk on the side of the road and punched the house where the piece of furniture was located. It was at that time that he was taken into custody for public intoxication, according to a police report.

A West Ashley man's gray truck was stolen. The truck was quickly found, probably because of the recognizable "STOP MOVING TO CHARLESTON WE FULL" sign hanging in the back window.

A local reporter advised CPD that her articles about the KGB and Russia have made her an international target. The journalist told police that she places traps all around her office and some of them were defused when she returned to the work space recently.

Another cyclist was struck, this time in downtown Charleston. A motorist ran a stop sign, hitting a cyclist's front tire in the process. The vehicle in the incident was a white truck. The victim was transported to MUSC where he was treated for injuries to his leg. The cyclist did not have a helmet, reflective headpiece, or a rear light on his bicycle.