Blotter: Art for the Immature 

The Blotter is taken from Charleston Police Department reports. We've added a cartoon and a little commentary. We've added a little humor, too. No one has been found guilty. This is not a court of law.

click to enlarge Steve Stegelin

Blotter o' the week: Early one morning, police found that 26 different King Street businesses had drawings of penises on their windows. Feminism won that day, because security footage showed a young woman committing the crime instead of a middle school-aged boy.

A thief broke into a local cinema via the ceiling. The burglar used a ladder to reach the roof and entered the main building through a hatch on top of the structure. After gaining access to the interior, he went to the employer's office, entered the code to the safe, and exited the way he came with $4,216.

At a traffic stop, an intoxicated man would only tell officers that he was coming from "the thing."

A man sleeping in front of a public fountain downtown awoke to find half a dozen men surrounding him. They stole $80 and a pack of cigarettes from him. When confronted by the police, one member of the group claimed that he didn't know about the theft, but confirmed that the confrontation happened because of an assault days before.

A vehicle stolen from Anderson County was found on the peninsula. The fact that it is being returned shows a lot of patience from CPD, because "Fuck the Police" was written on the passenger side door.

Charleston County EMS responded to two juveniles who said that they were concerned about the LSD they had just taken. CPD returned the kids to their parents after EMS confirmed they would be fine. It's always a bad trip when your parents are involved.

Apparently cement mixers can go for up to $2,500. At least, that was the value of one stolen from a West Ashley construction site. One worker left it chained to a light pole for a couple days before it was stolen.

Jewelry, wooden shelves, and a printer. It sounds like a high-end back-to-school shopping list, but it was what was stolen from a West Ashley apartment complex.

A license plate was stolen from a vehicle. The next day, a different license plate was put on by an unknown party. Not really sure what the scheme is here, but we want to know more.

During Hurricane Dorian's passing on the S.C. coast, a group braved the storm to steal a moped from an apartment complex. Because the power was out in the complex, security footage was not available to document the theft.

In West Ashley, a man told police that he was being followed by eight members of the Aryan Brotherhood. The individual was given to the custody of Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.

At a downtown bar, an altercation occurred between two men. One man began to push a bouncer as he was escorting people out of the bar. A friend of the bouncer punched the man who pushed him. Apparently, the bouncer had a bouncer.

More bags of frozen shrimp were stolen from a downtown grocery store. This time it was $136 worth of the shellfish.

After a man's Xbox was stolen from his car, he noticed almost $200 in fraudulent charges were debited to the card tied to his Fortnite account.