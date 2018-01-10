Bivalve! We've got your ultimate oyster roundup 

Weekly/Monthly

If there's an 'r' in the month then you better believe it's bivalve season. The Lowcountry hosts oyster roasts all the damn time — from low key patio roasts at restaurants to blowout, fundraising gigs at larger venues. Here's the what's what on the next couple of months of roasts. Slurp 'em up.Everythrough Jan. 31 (four more opportunities!), head toon Folly for local oysters. From 6-9 p.m. you can snag $10 buckets of oysters and $2.50 Bud and Bud Light longnecks. Live music from Josh Hughett and Dale Baker starts at 7 p.m.Onfrom 5-7 p.m. for $10 all-you-can-eat oysters.Keep that weekend oyster fun rolling when you head tostarting at 3 p.m. for $25 all-you-can-eat oysters. Prepared over an open flame outdoor oyster pit, these lil guys are the real deal. Your entry fee also includes endless Brunswick stew, live music starting at 4 p.m., and various food and drink specials.Avondale heats up on Sundays at Pearlz with an oyster roast from 2-5 p.m. featuring $19 all-you-can-eat oysters, live music from the Tyler Boone Band, and drink specials from Firefly Distillery and Palmetto Brewery.Onhosts Fields to Families Oyster Roast from 2-5 p.m. featuring food from SNOB's Megan Hutchinson, oysters, and live music by Mark Jackson Music. The event is BYOB and proceeds will help Fields to Families, a local nonprofit that provides fresh fruit and vegetables to Charleston families in need.East Cooper Meals on Wheels hosts a fundraising oyster roast atonfrom 1-4 p.m. featuring live music from the Sayer McShane Band, oysters from the Noisy Oyster, and hot dogs, wine, and beer.Head tofor the eighth annual Follywood Oyster Roast from 1-9 p.m. The event raises funds for Warrior Surf Foundation. There will be local art vendors, food trucks, jump castles, and live music all day.Oyster hop onas you make your way to the F.T. Stack Memorial Oyster Roast at theFrom 4-7 p.m. you can enjoy oysters, chili, hot dogs, a silent auction, and live music from Kelly Sanchez.One of the biggest (if not the biggest) oyster roasts in the Lowcountry is the aptly titled Lowcountry Oyster Festival, held atfrom 10 a.m.-5 p.m. onThere will be over 80,000 pounds of oysters plus food trucks, oyster shucking contests, live music, local wine and beer, and a kids' area.Moncks' Corner'shosts Shuckin' for Shelter onfrom 2-5 p.m. The event, which raises money for the Callen-Lacey Center for Children, features all-you-can-eat oysters, alternative food options, and farm animals to boot.Onhosts the Charleston Museum's annual oyster roast from 12-3 p.m., with views of the Stono River, live music, oysters, and barbecue from Sticky Fingers. Oh, and get a side of history too, with archaeologist Ron Anthony talking about the archaeological work done at Stono Plantation.