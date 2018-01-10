January 10, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Bivalve! We've got your ultimate oyster roundup 

There's no excuse not to eat 'em

If there's an 'r' in the month then you better believe it's bivalve season. The Lowcountry hosts oyster roasts all the damn time — from low key patio roasts at restaurants to blowout, fundraising gigs at larger venues. Here's the what's what on the next couple of months of roasts. Slurp 'em up.

Weekly/Monthly

Every Wednesday through Jan. 31 (four more opportunities!), head to The Washout on Folly for local oysters. From 6-9 p.m. you can snag $10 buckets of oysters and $2.50 Bud and Bud Light longnecks. Live music from Josh Hughett and Dale Baker starts at 7 p.m.
Event Details Oyster Roasts at the Washout
@ The Washout restaurant
41 Center St.
Folly Beach, SC
When: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Continues through April 25
Oyster Roasts
Map
On Fridays head to Daniel Island Grille from 5-7 p.m. for $10 all-you-can-eat oysters.
Event Details Friday Night Oyster Roasts
@ Daniel Island Grille
259 Seven Farms Rd.
Daniel Island
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Fridays, 5-7 p.m. Continues through April 27
Oyster Roasts
Map

Keep that weekend oyster fun rolling when you head to Rusty Rudder on Saturdays starting at 3 p.m. for $25 all-you-can-eat oysters. Prepared over an open flame outdoor oyster pit, these lil guys are the real deal. Your entry fee also includes endless Brunswick stew, live music starting at 4 p.m., and various food and drink specials.
Event Details Saturday Oyster Roasts at The Rudder
@ The Rusty Rudder
3563 N. Hwy. 17
Mt. Pleasant, SC
When: Saturdays. Continues through April 21
(843) 388-3177
Oyster Roasts
Map
Avondale heats up on Sundays at Pearlz with an oyster roast from 2-5 p.m. featuring $19 all-you-can-eat oysters, live music from the Tyler Boone Band, and drink specials from Firefly Distillery and Palmetto Brewery.
Event Details Pearlz Oyster Bar Oyster Roast
@ Pearlz
9 Magnolia Road
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
When: First Sunday of every month, 2-5 p.m. Continues through March 4
Oyster Roasts
Map

January

On Sun. Jan. 14 Bowens Island Restaurant hosts Fields to Families Oyster Roast from 2-5 p.m. featuring food from SNOB's Megan Hutchinson, oysters, and live music by Mark Jackson Music. The event is BYOB and proceeds will help Fields to Families, a local nonprofit that provides fresh fruit and vegetables to Charleston families in need.
Event Details Fields to Families Oyster Roast
@ Bowens Island Restaurant
1870 Bowens Island Road
James Island
Charleston, SC
When: Sun., Jan. 14, 2-5 p.m.
Oyster Roasts and Benefits + Fundraisers
Map
East Cooper Meals on Wheels hosts a fundraising oyster roast at Palmetto Island County Park on Sun. Jan. 21 from 1-4 p.m. featuring live music from the Sayer McShane Band, oysters from the Noisy Oyster, and hot dogs, wine, and beer.
Event Details Oysters in the Outback
@ Palmetto Islands County Park
444 Needlerush Pkwy.
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Sun., Jan. 21, 1-4 p.m.
Oyster Roasts and Benefits + Fundraisers
Map
Head to The Barrel on Sat. Jan. 27 for the eighth annual Follywood Oyster Roast from 1-9 p.m. The event raises funds for Warrior Surf Foundation. There will be local art vendors, food trucks, jump castles, and live music all day.
Event Details 8th Annual Follywood Oyster Roast
@ The Barrel Charleston
1859 Folly Road
James Island
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Jan. 27, 12-9 p.m.
864-554-6277
Oyster Roasts
Map
Oyster hop on Sat. Jan. 27 as you make your way to the F.T. Stack Memorial Oyster Roast at the IOP Exchange Club. From 4-7 p.m. you can enjoy oysters, chili, hot dogs, a silent auction, and live music from Kelly Sanchez.
Event Details F.T. Stack Memorial Oyster Roast
@ IOP Exchange Club
201 Palm Blvd.
Isle of Palms
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Jan. 27, 4-7 p.m.
Oyster Roasts
Map
One of the biggest (if not the biggest) oyster roasts in the Lowcountry is the aptly titled Lowcountry Oyster Festival, held at Boone Hall Planation from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sun. Jan. 28. There will be over 80,000 pounds of oysters plus food trucks, oyster shucking contests, live music, local wine and beer, and a kids' area.
Event Details Lowcountry Oyster Festival
@ Boone Hall Plantation
1235 Long Point Road
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Sun., Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Oyster Roasts
Map

February

Moncks' Corner's Oakley Farms hosts Shuckin' for Shelter on Sat. Feb. 3 from 2-5 p.m. The event, which raises money for the Callen-Lacey Center for Children, features all-you-can-eat oysters, alternative food options, and farm animals to boot.
Event Details Shuckin' for Shelter
@ Oakley Farms
112 Paso Lane
Downtown Charleston
Moncks Corner, SC
When: Sat., Feb. 3, 2-5 p.m.
Oyster Roasts and Benefits + Fundraisers
Map
On Sat. Feb. 24 the Dill Sanctuary hosts the Charleston Museum's annual oyster roast from 12-3 p.m., with views of the Stono River, live music, oysters, and barbecue from Sticky Fingers. Oh, and get a side of history too, with archaeologist Ron Anthony talking about the archaeological work done at Stono Plantation.

Event Details Charleston Museum Oyster Roast
@ Dill Sanctuary
1163 Riverland Dr.
James Island
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Feb. 24, 12-3 p.m.
(843) 722-2996
Oyster Roasts and Benefits + Fundraisers
Map

