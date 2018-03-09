Birds of Prey's 'Bird Songs' features Nashville musicians, an open bar, and owls 

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek file photo

Enjoy live music with a crowd of owls at the third annual Bird Songs event on Sat. April 28 at the Center for Birds of Prey. Bird Songs features some of Nashville’s most popular songwriters as well as fine food and an open bar. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. and tickets ($150) are available online. Act fast — the event has sold out the past two years.What sets this event apart, however, are the winged concert-goers. Because this concert is set in the Center’s Owl Wood, the local owls always attend. As guests listen to the music and enjoy the food, owls walk among them. It’s an amazing sight.This year, the show is headlined by four Nashville musicians: Phillip Lammonds, Tyler Reeve, Natalie Stovall, and Brice Long. The event also promises to have seats so good that “the front row will literally be able to enjoy the performance with their feet propped up on the stage.”