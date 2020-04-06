Bill Murray's next starring role is in this Charleston gym's new video series 

Bill Murray is a longtime friend and client of Jennie Brooks, the owner of local boutique fitness studio, Longevity. Now, he's teamed up with Longevity to produce a TRX workout video; he's the writer, director, and, of course, the star.
The workout is legit — it's one Murray frequently uses himself. Longevity has been posting clips of the full-length video on social media and the full workout will premiere this Thursday on Longevity's on demand site.
Longevity has joined the slew of other local gyms and studios who have moved their classes online to meet the demand of quarantined folks looking to stay fit during the coronavirus pandemic. And fortunately for us, they've got Murray to lead us through a workout, which we can imagine is chock-full of his quirky sense of humor.
If you want to join Murray and the rest of the Longevity trainers in an online class, you can sign up online
. The $25/week subscription allows unlimited access to a variety of workouts, including Murray's.