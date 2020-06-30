Bidding open for Warrior Surf auction, including two board from Jimmy Buffett 

click to enlarge
Provided/WSF
Bid on sweet boards and raise money for wellness sessions for local veterans
Warrior Surf Foundation (WSF) is currently hosting an online auction with a collection of ten surfboards for folks to bid on. Money raised from the auction will go directly to the nonprofit which provides free surf therapy, yoga and wellness classes to veterans struggling with mental health challenges.
You can peruse the boards (as well as other items like a cork yoga mat from Yoloha Yoga and a private fishing charter from Charleston Fly) online
through August 22.
The 10 surfboards up for auction come from companies like Ocean's Surf Shop, Secula Surf and Rozbern and include two autographed boards from Jimmy Buffett's private collection.
A live online streaming of all auction items takes place on August 19 at 5 p.m.
Founded on Folly Beach in 2015, WSF addresses post-service transition challenges like PTSD, moral injury and survivor's guilt through wellness sessions and a helpful, local community. Learn more online at warriorsurf.org
When: Through Aug. 22
Price:
Accepting online bids
