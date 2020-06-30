Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

June 30, 2020 Calendar+Scene » Features

Bidding open for Warrior Surf auction, including two board from Jimmy Buffett 

All money goes to helping vets

By
Share
Tweet
click to enlarge Bid on sweet boards and raise money for wellness sessions for local veterans - PROVIDED/WSF
  • Provided/WSF
  • Bid on sweet boards and raise money for wellness sessions for local veterans
Warrior Surf Foundation (WSF) is currently hosting an online auction with a collection of ten surfboards for folks to bid on. Money raised from the auction will go directly to the nonprofit which provides free surf therapy, yoga and wellness classes to veterans struggling with mental health challenges.

You can peruse the boards (as well as other items like a cork yoga mat from Yoloha Yoga and a private fishing charter from Charleston Fly) online through August 22.

The 10 surfboards up for auction come from companies like Ocean's Surf Shop, Secula Surf and Rozbern and include two autographed boards from Jimmy Buffett's private collection.

A live online streaming of all auction items takes place on August 19 at 5 p.m.

Founded on Folly Beach in 2015, WSF addresses post-service transition challenges like PTSD, moral injury and survivor's guilt through wellness sessions and a helpful, local community. Learn more online at warriorsurf.org.

Event Details Warrior Surf Foundation Surfboard Auction
When: Through Aug. 22
Price: Accepting online bids
Benefits + Fundraisers

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS