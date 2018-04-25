Best Yoga Studio We Miss 

Staff Pick

Reverb was a beautiful yoga studio, there’s no denying that. Ashley Bell, a long time area yoga teacher, created the “light box,” located in the Pacific Box & Crate development. With hazy windows and walls that allowed light to flood the studio, Reverb was every yogi’s Instagram-ready hotspot. The only problem? According to Bell, nearby businesses made too much noise for a truly relaxing yoga space. And while Bell ultimately says the fault is that of the universe — and perhaps the designers of the non-sound proofing walls — we still miss practicing in the glowing treehouse. RIP Reverb, you’re sorely missed. —Connelly Hardaway