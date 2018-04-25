Best Year-Round  Farmers Market 

Staff Pick

When hunter trappers, mountain men, and pioneer women need a day to just chill out, there's one spot in town that always guarantees a good time. The Pour House Sunday Brunch Farmers Market, now open every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout the year, has it all: live music, a variety of vendors, food trucks, and cheap booze. I mean, if you have to do your grocery shopping on your one day of rest, might as well have a Bloody Mary in hand. You can purchase produce from Hydroponic harvest, eggs from Fili-West Farms, and fresh pasta from Rio Bertolini; sausage, purple sweet potatos, arugula, and Red Clay hot sauce from the Lowcountry Street Grocery; snacks from food trucks like Dashi, Root Note, and Dave N' Dubs (they even have a hot dog cut-out for picture taking); and plenty of libations from the always friendly bartenders on the PoHo deck. If you aren't shaking your hips to the Motown Throwdown by mid-afternoon, well cowboy, we can't help ya. — Mary Scott Hardaway