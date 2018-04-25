Best X-Mas Shopping 

Staff Pick

This past Christmas, as we dutifully wrote down all the presents we should buy for loved ones while balancing that with the reality sitting in our bank accounts, we wondered what would be the best investment — something that would last longer than a candle or a bottle of wine or even a pair of earrings. Why, fine art of course! And we didn’t need to go digging in the nearest river seeking out gold coins — this art was affordable. From the George Gallery to The Southern, contemporary art spaces around town put on Small Works shows with killer pieces by roster artists that everyone from a devoted collector to art newbie would want to snatch up. Perfect for that little corner in your kitchen or for the bare space above your headboard, the small works made great gifts that you knew your loved one would be able to hold on to for more than a season. —Mary Scott Hardaway