Best Worst Way To See Nudity 

Spoleto’s WHALE

Staff Pick

OK, so I signed up to preview Andrea Miller’s WHALE during Spoleto this past year because it looked cool ... and it featured nudity. What? A girl’s got niche arts interests. Despite the promising premise — and a kickass interview with Miller — this show seriously fell flat for me. And the worst part? The nudity was pointless. Not powerful. Meh. If I’m gonna live that bare minimum prairie life, you better believe I’ll be using my bare necessities for something interesting — or useful. —Connelly Hardaway
