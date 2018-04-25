Best 'We're Still Here' Rally 

Staff Pick

The follow-up to last year's 2,000-strong Charleston Women's March, this year's Women's March for Electoral Justice had a more focused message: make the electoral process accessible for every person. Speakers for this year's rally included Chairwoman with Indivisible Charleston Vanessa Moody-Laird, LGBTQI advocate and playwright Vanity Deterville, Mayor Tecklenburg, the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, the College of Charleston Black Student Union, and keynote speaker Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter. Even a year after the first march, the turnout at Brittlebank Park was still strong, with men, women, and children toting signs with messages like "Time's Up! Power to the Polls!," "We're Baaack," and "Make America Love Again." — Mary Scott Hardaway