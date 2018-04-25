You searched for:

Best, Well, Redux 

Cara Leepson, Redux Executive Director

Staff Pick

The first time I talked to Cara Leepson, I knew that Redux was headed in the right direction. After the art center’s former director, Stacy Huggins Geist, left last year, Redux hunted around for a new director for a few months, and I, admittedly, was a little worried — what if they didn’t find a solid replacement to run the now much larger space on King Street? I shouldn’t have worried. Leepson, who previously worked for Washington D.C. arts organization Transformer, has been cranking out solo and collaborative exhibits since she got here, and she shows no signs of stopping. Keep up the good work, cowgirl. —Connelly Hardaway
