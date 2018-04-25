Best Weird Trump Rumor Even By Trump Standards 

Staff Pick

Remember the 15 minutes last year when the media talking heads were voraciously dissecting Michael Wolff's bonkers tabloid Trump tell-all? Rolling Stone's Matt Taibbi had the book pegged when he described it as part compelling nonfiction examining the evolving Republican right and part salacious political novel. On the talk show circuit, Wolff even tucked a tawdry bit of gossip as a wink-and-nod addendum into his soapy tome, implying Trump was in the midst of an affair. He just wouldn't/couldn't say who. Some surmised that U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley was the unnamed, an allegation she called "highly offensive" and "disgusting." On many levels, we agree. —Sam Spence