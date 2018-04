Staff Pick

This year OHM Radio 96.3, under the creative leadership of Lindsay Holler, decided to do a different kind of fundraiser for the community-supported station. Quartets consisting of local vocalists like Jordan Igoe, Brett Nash, and Zandrina Dunning set out about the city to serenade sweethearts in offices, schools, and homes the city over, with each song purchase benefitting the station. Here’s hoping this adorable idea gets the go-ahead for years to come. —Kelly Rae Smith