Best Way To Hang Plants 

We first discovered Marie’s macrame hangers where we discover all the best things in life — the Pour House Sunday Brunch Farmers Market. As new home owners at the time, we craved funky market finds to offset all the adult stuff we were buying (think shower curtains and welcome mats). The navy blue macrame plant hanger, sold with a glass bowl and air plant to boot, was just what the kitchen window needed. Marie weaves all her goods herself — she leads workshops on the skill usually once a month, and pops up at farmers markets around town throughout the year. Follow Marie on Instagram (@macramadebymarie) to see where she’ll be next — if you sign up for a workshop, guaranteed you’ll have more fun than a prairie queen churnin’ butter. —Mary Scott Hardaway