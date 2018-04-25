Best Way To Get Your Name In The Paper 

Staff Pick

Ever since Rex Stickel, the door dude at the Tin Roof, debuted his column “Tales from the Door Side” last year, he’s regaled us with tales of douchebags and bless-their-hearts alike, most of whom do the same familiar dance around the cover fee to pay that night’s bands. It’s always entertaining and hilarious, and we’re pretty sure it has successfully scared folks into paying the damn cover charge. Make your transaction seamless, and you too could avoid the shame of ending up in Stickel’s column. —Kelly Rae Smith