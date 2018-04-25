Best Way To Equip Your Millennial Haven 

haegur.com

Speaking of plants, if you have more of a green thumb than we do (air plants and cacti are about the only thing that’ll grow at our homestead), you should stock up on some of Bj Stadelman’s green goods. Owner of Charleston’s “original mobile plant shop” Haegur, Stadelman sets up his mobile around town, overflowing with potted plants and accessories. Stadelman was even featured on Apartment Therapy this past March, which means if you’re in the mood for creating an Instagrammable oasis, you’ll want to take a few cues from this guy. —Mary Scott Hardaway