Best Way To Drink  Too Much Rosé 

Staff Pick

I was pretty skeptical about attending the frou frou all-white everything Diner en Blanc garden party this past spring. I'm more of a pioneer woman than a city slicker myself. A dress code? Lug all your own food, tables, chairs — the works — from your secret group meeting place to a secret final destination? Sans caravan! Puh-lease. But (y'all knew there was a but coming), at the end of the day, the set up was pretty breathtaking, the bottles of wine we purchased in advance tasted even better under the stars, and by golly did we hit the dance floor when the DJ started spinnin. Worth the 24 hour hangover. —Mary Scott Hardaway